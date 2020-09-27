POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Pravin Gordhan and public protector to slug it out in court
Minister’s approval of early retirement for senior Sars official at issue
27 September 2020 - 16:59
The high court in Pretoria will this week hear an application by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to review and set aside a report by the public protector which found he had acted improperly in approving an early pension payout for former SA Revenue Service (Sars) senior official Ivan Pillay.
The hearing is set down for three days beginning on Wednesday. Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa should take disciplinary action against Gordhan for “violating the constitution” when he used public funds to approve Pillay’s early retirement. Mkhwebane has described the payment as irregular and that Pillay was not entitled to an early retirement payout.
