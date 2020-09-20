POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA enters next phase of lockdown easing
20 September 2020 - 16:00
SA will move to level 1 of lockdown on Monday, which will result in the curfew remaining in place but starting only at midnight, and larger numbers allowed to attend gatherings.
In addition, the sale of alcohol for home consumption will now be permitted from Monday to Friday, rather than the current Monday to Thursday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now