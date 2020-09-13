Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Announcement of move to level 1 lockdown expected 'We need to still keep some measures around mixing‚ gatherings and so on‚ but we need to start opening up more economic activities.' BL PREMIUM

Expectations are high that an announcement will be made this week about the country moving to level 1 of the risk-adjusted strategy to contain the spread of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated during an engagement with the SA National Editors’ Forum on September 9 that he will address the nation this week, and health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a radio interview on the same day that the declining number of Covid-19 infections may see the country move to level 1 of the lockdown in a few days’ time. He said the worst was over, the level of infections was declining, normalcy needed to return and that the president would give an indication in a few days.