WATCH: DA’s economic justice policy offers an alternative to BEE

The DA’s economic justice policy offers South Africans an alternative route to redress at a time when all South Africans are desperately looking for a way out of destructive race-based politics. The battle for ideas is also heating up around how we grow the economy in the wake of the lockdown-induced economic depression, the worst since World War 2.

Michael Avery speaks to DA policy wonk Gwen Ngwenya about the party’s pursuit of non-racialism and linking economic policy to the sustainable development goals.