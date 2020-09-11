Politics

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: DA’s economic justice policy offers an alternative to BEE

Michael Avery speaks to DA policy wonk Gwen Ngwenya about the party’s pursuit of non-racialism

11 September 2020 - 15:02 Business Day TV
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Picture: DAVID HARRISON

The DA’s economic justice policy offers South Africans an alternative route to redress at a time when all South Africans are desperately looking for a way out of destructive race-based politics. The battle for ideas is also heating up around how we grow the economy in the wake of the lockdown-induced economic depression, the worst since World War 2.

Michael Avery speaks to DA policy wonk Gwen Ngwenya about the party’s pursuit of non-racialism and linking economic policy to the sustainable development goals.

LETTER: The DA’s appeal is in its difference from the ANC

Reactions to its new nonracial policy ares based on misconstruing its relation to the party's economic policy
Opinion
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The ghastly reality of SA’s normal

‘Normal’ is a nightmare, yet with the virus in retreat, it looks like a place we are headed back to with a vengeance
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Carry on like this, and Ramaphosa will be no hero in history

He talks of a new dawn for SA but he has shown he tolerates mediocrity, laxity and even corruption
Opinion
11 hours ago

Is the DA over its identity crisis?

The DA’s policy conference this weekend has finally — and formally — settled a question that has bedevilled the party for years: race should not be ...
Features
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
History will absolve me, says Ramaphosa
Politics
2.
Former Eskom chair says Lynne Brown and Guptas ...
Politics
3.
Helen Zille creates a new race furore that rocks ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Window opens for new round ...
Politics
5.
DA approves rejection of race as a means to ...
Politics

Related Articles

LETTER: DA needs pragmatic policies the majority of South Africans can relate to

Opinion / Letters

CAROL PATON: DA now a party for some, not all, as new race policy entrenches ...

Opinion / Columnists

BEE is a form of race discrimination, but can the DA do better?

Opinion

DA approves rejection of race as a means to categorise South Africans

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.