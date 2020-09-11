Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: DA’s economic justice policy offers an alternative to BEE
Michael Avery speaks to DA policy wonk Gwen Ngwenya about the party’s pursuit of non-racialism
11 September 2020 - 15:02
The DA’s economic justice policy offers South Africans an alternative route to redress at a time when all South Africans are desperately looking for a way out of destructive race-based politics. The battle for ideas is also heating up around how we grow the economy in the wake of the lockdown-induced economic depression, the worst since World War 2.
Michael Avery speaks to DA policy wonk Gwen Ngwenya about the party’s pursuit of non-racialism and linking economic policy to the sustainable development goals.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.