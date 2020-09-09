History will absolve me, says Ramaphosa
09 September 2020 - 22:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa faced a barrage of questions from journalists on Wednesday night on the slow progress of his administration on economic reform and corruption, saying that “history will absolve me” and promising that the results of his efforts would soon be seen.
In a rare question-and-answer session with editors and broadcasters organised by the SA National Editors’ Forum, Ramaphosa, who is used to being popular with the media, was put on the spot and asked to convince the country that “this time things will be different”.
