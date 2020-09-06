POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to report on its policy conference
The discussion will have been important for its coming leadership battle
06 September 2020 - 20:19
The DA will on Monday give feedback on the outcomes of its policy conference, which is important for its upcoming leadership battle, especially in setting the tone for what type of party its new head will have to lead.
The DA held its first policy conference on Saturday and Sunday, and dealt with its values and principles, as well as its policy on making the economy more inclusive.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now