Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to report on its policy conference The discussion will have been important for its coming leadership battle BL PREMIUM

The DA will on Monday give feedback on the outcomes of its policy conference, which is important for its upcoming leadership battle, especially in setting the tone for what type of party its new head will have to lead.

The DA held its first policy conference on Saturday and Sunday, and dealt with its values and principles, as well as its policy on making the economy more inclusive.