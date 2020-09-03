John Moodey quit to dodge DA charges, says Steenhuisen
Party leader accuses departing Gauteng leader of avoiding disciplinary hearing
03 September 2020 - 16:01
DA leader John Steenhuisen has hit back at the party’s former Gauteng leader John Moodey, saying he quit so he could avoid facing disciplinary charges.
Moodey, who was set to face charges of misconduct, announced his resignation from the leadership position and the party on Wednesday, saying he was no longer happy with the direction it had taken under its interim leadership. He accused it of lacking ambition and commitment to being an inclusive political force capable of unseating the ANC.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now