Politics John Moodey quit to dodge DA charges, says Steenhuisen Party leader accuses departing Gauteng leader of avoiding disciplinary hearing

DA leader John Steenhuisen has hit back at the party’s former Gauteng leader John Moodey, saying he quit so he could avoid facing disciplinary charges.

Moodey, who was set to face charges of misconduct, announced his resignation from the leadership position and the party on Wednesday, saying he was no longer happy with the direction it had taken under its interim leadership. He accused it of lacking ambition and commitment to being an inclusive political force capable of unseating the ANC.