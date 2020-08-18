Politics

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The politics of a pandemic

Michael Avery talks to a panel about political agendas during the pandemic

18 August 2020 - 15:35 Business Day TV
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

As the country enters level 2 of the lockdown that doesn’t want to end, the approach SA has taken in the face of an economy that has been bent beyond recognition, is being debated. Has the ANC’s corruption addiction tipped the scales? Where were the opposition during all of this?

Michael Avery speaks to Prof Susan Booysen, director of research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) and visiting professor at the Wits School of Governance; Richard Calland, associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town and a founding partner in political risk consultancy The Paternoster Group; Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Window opens for new round of Ters relief applications

Benefit was extended in July for an extra six weeks until the middle of August
Politics
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Don’t think it’s the end of the nanny state

If you think President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to lift the ban on cigarettes and alcohol from tomorrow means an abrupt end of the nanny state, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

No prescribed assets by the backdoor, says ANC

Suggestions that pension funds are to be used to bail out SOEs are mischievous, says economic policy chief
National
21 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The day Ramaphosa finally stopped listening to the merchants of doom

Even so, here’s my advice: if you smoke or drink, get out now, this very day, and buy yourself a three-month supply of everything you need
Opinion
12 hours ago

How workplace democracy can undo many of apartheid’s ills

SA’s corporate and country model is still that of the apartheid era, but there are six ways to fix that, writes William Gumede
Opinion
2 days ago

