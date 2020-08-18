WATCH: The politics of a pandemic

As the country enters level 2 of the lockdown that doesn’t want to end, the approach SA has taken in the face of an economy that has been bent beyond recognition, is being debated. Has the ANC’s corruption addiction tipped the scales? Where were the opposition during all of this?

Michael Avery speaks to Prof Susan Booysen, director of research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) and visiting professor at the Wits School of Governance; Richard Calland, associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town and a founding partner in political risk consultancy The Paternoster Group; Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance.