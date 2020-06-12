WATCH: What the apex court says about independents in elections

Politics

Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution talks to Business Day TV

12 June 2020 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Changes to the Electoral Act may be on its way after the Constitutional Court ruled that the legislation governing elections is unconstitutional because it does not allow independent candidates to run for office in national and provincial polls.

Business Day TV spoke to Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution about the ruling.

