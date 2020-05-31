POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA heads into level 3 — with some sticking points

SA will head into a less strict level of the national lockdown on Monday, when most of the economy will reopen.

The country has been under a strict lockdown for more than two months, in which the economy was forced to a halt and citizens’ freedoms were severely curtailed as they were bound to their homes by law.

On Monday, as SA moves to level 3 of the risk-adjusted strategy, most sectors of the economy are set to restart, while some freedom of movement will return, such as being able to exercise for more than three hours a day and being able to buy alcohol after a prohibition on the sale of it since the start of the lockdown.

The phase, however, brings a fair share of controversy, as schools are set to open again and places of worship will be able to hold services with fewer than 50 people.

Both of these decisions, and a continued ban on the sale of tobacco products, have been under attack.

While the country settles into level 3, the National Council of Provinces will have its first virtual sitting to consider the Division of Revenue Bill.

The bill provides for the equitable division of funds raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for a particular financial year.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled the bill when he delivered the 2020 budget speech to parliament, and it was passed by the National Assembly on March 18.

Since then, however, the government announced a huge R500bn stimulus package, which would be funded through a variety of loans, as well as in part by the existing budget.

Parliament’s portfolio committees will continue this week, and 29 meetings are scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Friday.

On Tuesday, the standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance will be briefed by the Public Investment Corporation, Africa’s largest asset manager, on the report by judge Lex Mpati after a judicial commission of inquiry.