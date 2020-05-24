POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: High court to hear legal challenge to lockdown law

The high court in Pretoria will on Monday hear an urgent application by the DA to declare the legislation governing SA’s lockdown unconstitutional.

The official opposition party has launched a similar application with the Constitutional Court to challenge the constitutionality of section 27 of the Disaster Management Act. But the party felt that while it is awaiting a date for the apex court hearing, the matter should be heard by a lower court.

The DA said the legislation, which it argues is invalid, breaches the doctrine of separation of powers, and the party has questioned its rationality and the stringent measures the government has put in place to limit people’s movements, among others.

The DA — which has called on the government to end the lockdown soon — wants the act to include parliamentary oversight and powers that would result in parliament being able to veto the regulations, declarations and extensions of the state of disaster under the act if it does not agree with them.

SA has been under a strict national lockdown, enforced under the act, since March 26 in a bid to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected 21,343 and killed 407 people in the country by Sunday.