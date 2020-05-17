POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nation eagerly awaits Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision on level 3
President is expected to provide more details on plans to ease the restrictions on the movement of people and goods
17 May 2020 - 16:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pending decision on the easing of lockdown regulations from level 4 to 3 is expected to hog the political limelight this week. Pressure is mounting on the government to open the economy more after it almost ground to a halt during the lockdown, which started on March 26.
The president is expected to provide more details on plans to downgrade the lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, from alert level 4 to 3.
