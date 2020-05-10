POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa due to visit the Western Cape

As SA enters the second week of the level 4 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Western Cape, now the epicentre of the virus in the country, later in the week.

SA has more than 9,000 reported cases of coronavirus, with the Western Cape accounting for more than half of those.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize met Western Cape provincial government leaders at the weekend because of concerns around the rapid increase of numbers in the province.

“It means you have a situation where the outbreak has moved faster than we might have anticipated,” he said.

Mkhize was satisfied with the way the province is managing its cases but said more epidemiologists and experts would be brought in to reinforce the response to the virus.