POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliamentary committees get down to non-Covid-19 work

Parliamentary committees that have up to now been limited under the lockdown to dealing with Covid-19 issues will this week begin to undertake their normal work of oversight over the executive.

The virtual meetings of committees have so far been successful and enabled them to broaden the scope of their work to cover the annual performance and strategic plans and budgets of departments.

Apart from parliamentary committee meetings, further ministerial briefings to elaborate on the level 4 lockdown regulations might also take place this week.

Parliament went into recess in mid-March just after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster, and its committees began to hold virtual meetings recently, often being briefed by ministers on what their respective departments were doing in relation to the lockdown.

Eleven virtual committee meetings will be held on Tuesday, while five will be held on Wednesday and seven on Thursday.

Tourism industry

Highlights will be a briefing by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Monday on the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry and the mitigating measures taken by the department.

There will be a joint meeting on Tuesday of parliament’s two finance committees, which will be briefed by the National Treasury and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on their strategic plans and budgets. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter is likely to relate how the tax authority is dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown and what effects this has had on revenue collection. After the meeting he will hold a virtual media conference to deal with this issue as well.