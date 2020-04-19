Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet to hold meeting on post-lockdown recovery plan Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan also due to submit an updated report on SAA BL PREMIUM

All eyes will be on a cabinet meeting on Monday which will discuss measures to be taken to aid SA’s economic recovery. No decisions had come out of a similar meeting last week.

SA is in the fourth week of a five-week national lockdown which was imposed in a bid to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3,000 people in SA of whom 52 died.