POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Expect response to the pandemic to dominate again
22 March 2020 - 17:44
SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic will remain the main focus in the political week ahead.
While the government declared a national state of disaster last week to curb the spread of the virus, the infection rate has increased rapidly in the past seven days and does not show any sign of abating.
