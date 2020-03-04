Let’s stop playing games in Tshwane, John Steenhuisen urges
DA leader says his caucus in the metro is very frustrated by the political mess in the city
04 March 2020 - 17:48
The DA is willing to go back to the opposition benches if it means the political stalemate in Tshwane is broken and the council can get on with doing its job.
The metro is currently leaderless, with no mayor, no mayoral committee and no city manager while political parties fight with one another. This has led to council meetings continuously collapsing since November.
