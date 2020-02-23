Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Budget will dominate the political scene this week Finance minister Tito Mboweni to give details about the proposed sovereign wealth fund and announce steps to reduce spending BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget will this week have to colour in the details of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address two weeks ago.

Mboweni will table the 2020 budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday at 2pm.