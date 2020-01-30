Politics News analysis/feature NEWS ANALYSIS: Mashaba’s new political road looks smoother than Maimane’s While Herman Mashaba has made it clear that he intends to establish a political party, Mmusi Maimane wants to build ‘a movement’ BL PREMIUM

The corpses of failed political parties litter the political landscape. Can Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba build something new that lasts?

Though the DA leader and the former Johannesburg mayor resigned from the opposition party almost simultaneously, citing similar reasons, they have moved in different directions rather quickly, an indication of just how difficult it is to start up a new and cohesive political alternative.