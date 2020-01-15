Tshwane speaker told to run smooth council meeting — or get axed

Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile has issued a stern warning to Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe to run a smooth council meeting on Thursday — or get the axe.

Maile warned Mathebe not to lead the meeting into chaos, similar to the last council meeting when she left halfway through. That meeting was to discuss a motion of no confidence in Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Both were removed but the outcome of the meeting is being challenged in court by the DA.

Thursday’s meeting, called through a petition by the EFF and the ANC, will be a second attempt to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe.

“What the speaker must not do is what she did last time, coming to council and then leave [midway]. The speaker must come into council, take her chair, [and] indicate to council that because there is a motion against her, she is going to recuse herself,” said Maile.

“And then [she must] facilitate that process of appointing the person who must relieve her. That’s what we expect.”

He said, unlike the last time, when a provincial departmental official had to chair the meeting, Mathebe should ensure that such an incident does not happen again.