Herman Mashaba out to save SA with mooted party
Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign
18 December 2019 - 18:50
Herman Mashaba is not done with politics, and if everything goes to plan, he will be standing for Johannesburg mayor in the 2021 local government elections.
Mashaba dramatically resigned from the DA and the mayorship of SA’s richest city after former party leader Helen Zille was elected back into the top echelons of the party during a meeting of its federal council in October.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.