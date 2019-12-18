Politics Herman Mashaba out to save SA with mooted party Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign BL PREMIUM

Herman Mashaba is not done with politics, and if everything goes to plan, he will be standing for Johannesburg mayor in the 2021 local government elections.

Mashaba dramatically resigned from the DA and the mayorship of SA’s richest city after former party leader Helen Zille was elected back into the top echelons of the party during a meeting of its federal council in October.