Politics 'Hard working' Malema's re-election illustrates his tight grip on power Party of contradictions has a future among the young, angry and dispossessed people of SA

The newly elected EFF leadership, with Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu retaining their powerful positions despite the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal hanging over their heads, highlights the absolute control the controversial pair have over SA’s third-largest political party, say analysts.

But Malema believes he was re-elected as EFF leader during the red berets’ second national elective conference due to his work ethic and nothing else.