ANC integrity commission recommends Bongani Bongo step down

The former state security minister appeared in court last week on a charge of corruption

30 November 2019 - 13:31 Genevieve Quintal
Prominent ANC politician Bongani Bongo and 10 others were arrested in the first high-profile anticorruption sweep by the Hawks under the NPA's new leadership. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
Prominent ANC politician Bongani Bongo and 10 others were arrested in the first high-profile anticorruption sweep by the Hawks under the NPA's new leadership. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS

The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended that the national executive committee (NEC) instruct corruption-accused MP Bongani Bongo to step down from all positions and party activities until he has cleared his name.

“The IC... recommends that the NEC take swift and decisive action to restore the confidence of the public in the ANC’s stated position of zero tolerance against corruption,” commission chair George Mashamba said. 

Bongo, former state security minister and now chair of the parliamentary committee on home affairs, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court last week on a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to the evidence leader in parliament’s inquiry into corruption at state-owned enterprises.

He is one of the first high-ranking political figure to find himself in the dock in a crackdown that is expected to widen.

Bongo, who served in former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet, in an interview with eNCA following his arrest, accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of orchestrating the case against him. He alleged that Gordan had made against him.

The integrity commission on Saturday also recommended that the NEC “rebuke and seriously caution” Bongo against casting aspersions on other members of the ANC, causing unnecessary tensions and divisions in the party which in turn impacts negatively on its integrity in the public eye. 

“The IC also recommends that comrade Bongo be advised that if and when he has any issue with any comrade he should make use of the internal structures and processes of the ANC,” Mashamba said.

