POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma to try to stop prosecution — again

Former president Jacob Zuma is back in court this week where he will start the process of appealing the decision to dismiss his bid to permanently stop his corruption prosecution.

The high court in Pietermaritzburg last month dismissed the application of Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, for a permanent stay of prosecution.

They are now seeking leave to appeal the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The application for leave to appeal will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday.

Thales has also approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling on the basis that it will not receive a fair trial.

If these applications fail, Zuma and Thales face the prospect of going on trial in April 2020.

It is unclear if Zuma himself will be in court this week. He recently said he was too sick to appear for a second time before the state capture inquiry, where he was meant to answer questions on a number of allegations.

No new date has been set for him to appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heading the inquiry.

Hain testimony

The inquiry carries on with its work this week, when House of Lords peer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain appears to give evidence on Monday.

Hain recently asked the UK to follow a US move and immediately impose sanctions on the Gupta family, who are at the heart of state capture allegations, along with their friend, Zuma.

Meanwhile, a Gupta-owned property in Johannesburg from which ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s son Tshepiso Magashule was evicted, will go on auction on Monday.

This will be the first of several Saxonwold-based Gupta-owned properties to be auctioned.

In October, the Mail & Guardian reported that Tshepiso Magashule had to be forcefully removed from the Saxonwold property after months of resistance. According to the newspaper Magashule used the R3m house as his residential address.

Audit results

On Wednesday, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will release national and provincial governments’ audit results for the 2018/2019 financial year. The release was meant to be last week but was postponed to November 20.

In parliament this week, deputy president David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministers from the social services cluster will answer questions from MPs in the National Assembly.