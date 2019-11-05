Politics

Zimbabwe fires 77 striking doctors, worsening its hospital crisis

05 November 2019 - 21:43 Kevin Samaita
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/PHILMON BULAWAYO
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/PHILMON BULAWAYO

The Zimbabwe government on Tuesday fired 77 striking doctors who were pressing for better salaries and better working conditions, paralysing all major public hospitals.

“The disciplinary hearing for the doctors by the health services board commenced on  November 1. Of the 80 doctors charged, 77 were found guilty and discharged,” information & publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a news conference after a cabinet meeting in the capital, Harare.

“Cabinet was informed by the minister of health and child care that the public hospitals medical doctors strike has now gone beyond 63 days. Medical services at most central hospitals therefore remain constrained.”

The government is using military doctors to attend to patients in some public hospitals while negotiating with Cuba to help with its medical personnel.

Nurses have also embarked on strike action this week over low wages amid crippling inflation.

“The situation is being exacerbated by the City of Harare nurses who have since stopped reporting for duty citing incapacitation,” she said.

Zimbabwe doctors in October rejected a pay rise of 60% which resulted in the government instituting disciplinary hearings on the defiant doctors.

The doctors, who earn a minimum of $100 (R1,477) a month, say their salaries have been eroded by inflation, which the IMF estimates at 300%.

The situation in public hospitals is dire as patients are being turned away or helped by the few nurses at work.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) which represent junior and middle-level doctors have remained defiant, accusing the Harare government of negotiating in bad faith.

“Disciplinary hearing will not capacitate our members. They only serve to create a rift between us and the employer, all to the detriment of our fellow countrymen,” the ZHDA said.

Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade and a document by the country’s ministry of finance has predicted that the economy is projected to contract by up to 6% in 2019 due to a drought that hit farming output and electricity generation.

The southern African country is facing cash shortages, high unemployment, fuel shortages and lack of investment.

The country is also plagued by corruption and inconsistent implementation of economic policies.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who won a disputed election in 2018, has accused doctors of being influenced by civic society organisations funded by the West.

All public servants have also given notice to embark on strike action over poor wages and are demanding salaries pegged in US dollars. 

Zimbabwe to introduce new currency in two weeks

Most ATMs in the economically battered country, where inflation is at about 300%, no longer even give out cash
World
1 week ago

Zimbabwe to cut power to mines, farms and other users

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company is owed $77m with power cuts already lasting up to 18 hours a day
World
1 week ago

Cash-strapped Zimbabwean teachers to work two days a week

Unions issue an ‘incapacitation notice’ as rocketing prices push travel and formal clothing out of reach
World
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe cancels R5.9bn deal with Transnet joint venture

The Zimbabwe government says the consortium missed several timelines to provide proof of funding
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

Prince Harry to pump R118m into Zimbabwe rhino conservation

World / Africa

Zimbabwean politician Joram Gumbo charged with corruption of nearly $4m

World / Africa

Zimbabwe threatens to cut off relations with US

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.