POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Digesting economic realities overshadow political matters
03 November 2019 - 16:35
Politics is likely to shift to the background this week as economic realities continue to dominate the domestic scene.
There will be the aftermath of the decision by credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service and the investment conference taking place in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.
