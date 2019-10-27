Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA leaders John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille to address press club

Top officials are expected to deal with the leadership crisis in the party after resignation of leaders

27 October 2019 - 16:43 LUYOLO MKENTANE
DA federal council chair Helen Zille. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
DA federal council chair Helen Zille. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

Former DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, who will assume the position of parliamentary leader after being nominated unopposed at the weekend, is billed to address the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, when he is expected to deal with the leadership crisis within the official opposition party.

Top DA leaders — including Mmusi Maimane, former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and erstwhile federal chair Athol Trollip, and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba — all resigned last week after former Western Cape premier Helen Zille returned to the party’s top leadership.

She was elected to the powerful position of federal council chair, which is akin to the ANC’s secretary-general position.

Maimane said in his resignation speech that despite his best efforts “the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all”.

Zille is expected to address the Cape Town Press Club on Thursday about the future of the party she led until 2015, when Maimane took over as its first black leader.

On Friday, Zille tweeted that the party will meet on November 17 to elect an interim leader and interim chair. The DA will hold its congress in April 2020.

All structures “are functional and stable. Parliamentary caucus elects a new leader within a week who will appoint a new chief whip,” the tweet reads.

Human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu and senior officials from her department, Rand Water and Gauteng municipalities are expected to brief the media in Johannesburg on Monday about urgent measures to address countrywide water challenges due to dwindling dam levels.

The portfolio committee on health has taken its public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to Mpumalanga. It will host its last round of hearings in the province on Monday.

The bill is aimed at achieving universal access to quality health-care services, establishing an NHI fund and setting out its powers and functions.

The closing date for public submissions is November 29.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za 

Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

DA federal chair Athol Trollip has also stepped down from his position
National
4 days ago

John Steenhuisen, KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango eye DA leader position

Chief whip whose term has ended could be the first to throw his hat in the ring
National
3 days ago

DA federal council to elect interim party leader

The party’s constitution makes no mention of what to do when both the leader and federal chair are not in place
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

Have your say on bringing quality health care to all

Opinion

The fatal flaw of Zweli Mkhize’s NHI plan

Features / Cover Story

NEWS ANALYSIS: Is the IRR becoming a lobby group for a faction in the DA?

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.