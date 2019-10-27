POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA leaders John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille to address press club

Former DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, who will assume the position of parliamentary leader after being nominated unopposed at the weekend, is billed to address the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, when he is expected to deal with the leadership crisis within the official opposition party.

Top DA leaders — including Mmusi Maimane, former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and erstwhile federal chair Athol Trollip, and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba — all resigned last week after former Western Cape premier Helen Zille returned to the party’s top leadership.

She was elected to the powerful position of federal council chair, which is akin to the ANC’s secretary-general position.

Maimane said in his resignation speech that despite his best efforts “the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all”.

Zille is expected to address the Cape Town Press Club on Thursday about the future of the party she led until 2015, when Maimane took over as its first black leader.

On Friday, Zille tweeted that the party will meet on November 17 to elect an interim leader and interim chair. The DA will hold its congress in April 2020.

All structures “are functional and stable. Parliamentary caucus elects a new leader within a week who will appoint a new chief whip,” the tweet reads.

Human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu and senior officials from her department, Rand Water and Gauteng municipalities are expected to brief the media in Johannesburg on Monday about urgent measures to address countrywide water challenges due to dwindling dam levels.

The portfolio committee on health has taken its public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to Mpumalanga. It will host its last round of hearings in the province on Monday.

The bill is aimed at achieving universal access to quality health-care services, establishing an NHI fund and setting out its powers and functions.

The closing date for public submissions is November 29.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za