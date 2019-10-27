John Steenhuisen elected unopposed as DA parliamentary leader

The DA on Sunday confirmed that former party chief whip John Steenhuisen will assume the position of parliamentary leader.

Annelie Lotriet, the chair of the DA's parliamentary caucus said nominations for the parliamentary leadership position officially closed Friday night at 8pm.

“I can confirm that the position was uncontested with only one nomination. Therefore the new parliamentary leader is John Steenhuisen,” Lotriet said.

“The DA’s parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support,” she said.

On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation as DA leader, plunging the party into chaos. He said, however, that he would remain in his role in parliament until the end of the year. Maimane subsequently resigned as MP and from the DA entirely the following day after party members indicated that they would not be willing to be lead by him in the National Assembly following his utterances in his resignation speech.

“Despite my best efforts, perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all,” Maimane said in his resignation speech.

It is this statement that left many of the party’s MPs furious.

