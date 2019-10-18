Politics Nomgcobo Jiba loses first round in battle for reinstatement The court says Jiba failed to show she has a clear case not to be removed by the President pending the end of a Parliamentary process BL PREMIUM

Former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has lost the first round of her court battle to be reinstated to her position pending the Parliamentary process that will either confirm or overturn her removal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired her from her position as deputy national director of public prosecutions on the recommendation of the justice Yvonne Mokgoro inquiry into her fitness to hold office. She was fired together with special director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.