Nomgcobo Jiba loses first round in battle for reinstatement
The court says Jiba failed to show she has a clear case not to be removed by the President pending the end of a Parliamentary process
18 October 2019 - 17:38
Former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has lost the first round of her court battle to be reinstated to her position pending the Parliamentary process that will either confirm or overturn her removal.
President Cyril Ramaphosa fired her from her position as deputy national director of public prosecutions on the recommendation of the justice Yvonne Mokgoro inquiry into her fitness to hold office. She was fired together with special director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.