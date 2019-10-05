Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Derek Hanekom, Jonathan Ancer and Ferial Haffajee
Attend the next Business Day Monthly Review on October 17 2019 in Johannesburg
You're invited to join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Derek Hanekom, Jonathan Ancer and Ferial Haffajee on the meaning of “enemy agent” in SA history and politics.
Hanekom has been involved in SA politics as an ANC stalwart since the apartheid years, when he went into exile after spending three years in prison. In post-apartheid SA he has served on the Cabinet in several ministerial positions.
Ancer is an experienced journalist who has just published his latest book, Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies.
Haffajee, a former editor of City Press and Mail & Guardian newspapers, among other positions in the media, is now associate editor at Daily Maverick.
Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review appears every four weeks in Business Day and is followed by a public discussion.
The event is free to attend but it is essential to book your seat – details below.
Event details
Venue: The Empire, 16 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg
Date: October 17 2019
Time: 6pm for 6.30pm
Limited seats are available. Click here to secure your seat or contact Jade Fleishman on fleishmanj@tisoblackstar.co.za.