LEADERSHIP BATTLE
Mmusi Maimane ‘ready to fight’ for his vision of DA
The opposition party leader has urged his critics in the party to behave like a democracy
03 October 2019 - 05:05
Mmusi Maimane and his allies are fighting back as pressure mounts on his leadership of the DA less than three weeks before a crucial federal council meeting is due to take place.
Maimane has come under attack in the past few weeks over a house he was renting in Cape Town that he initially declared as his own, and most recently for the Steinhoff sponsored car he is said to have driven for months after SA’s largest corporate scandal broke, with some party members demanding answers and transparency from him.
