Politics State to appeal precedent-setting judgment on black farmer’s right to land Department of land reform says grant committee had no power to approve sale to David Rakgase BL PREMIUM

The government is fighting to appeal a high court ruling that compels it to sell an elderly black Limpopo farmer the land he has been leasing from the state for nearly three decades.

The decision by the department of land reform and rural development to seek leave to appeal Pretoria high court judge Norman Davis’s ruling in favour of 79-year-old cattle farmer David Rakgase comes after the Constitutional Court slammed the government for its inability to properly implement its own land reform programme.