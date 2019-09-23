POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC NEC likely to discuss Treasury’s economic paper

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to meet this coming weekend, in what will be its first meeting since the Treasury released a discussion document proposing reforms for the country’s ailing economy.

While the ANC has not indicated what will be on the agenda for the meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body, it can be expected that the document released for public comment by the Treasury will be discussed.

The party has not yet given a public stance on the document, but it’s top six officials met finance minister Tito Mboweni and the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana, earlier in September to discuss it.

In a statement released at the time the party said the top six had resolved that the matter would be tabled at the next NEC meeting, where it will be discussed and all inputs considered.

The ANC’s alliance partners, the SA Communist Party and trade union federation Cosatu, have already expressed their disdain for some of the proposed reforms in the discussion document. The alliance partners also expressed concern at the lack of consultation and processes ahead of the paper’s release.

The deadline for inputs from the public was last week, by which time more than 700 submissions had been made.

While parliament is in recess until October 7, the EFF has threatened court action if the joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) is not properly constituted by Friday. The JSCI is the oversight body of the country’s intelligence structures which requires top-secret clearance of all its members.

The EFF said if this was not done, the party would have no alternative but to approach the high court for a relevant order compelling parliament to constitute the committee and seek punitive costs against the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise.

In Johannesburg the Gautrain Sandton station’s water remains cut off by the City of Johannesburg as a battle between the landlord of the property and the city continues this week after it first made its way to court last week.

The city has cut off the water supply to the station, as a result of what it claims to be an R8m bill that the landlord, Cedar Park, has not yet paid to the city for property rates and services. Cedar Park, as well as the Bombela Concession Company together with the Gauteng provincial government have brought separate court applications in the matter.

Meanwhile the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will hold its national congress in Gauteng from Wednesday to Friday. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the delegates on Wednesday, according to the union.

The country will also celebrate Heritage Day on Tuesday, which is also expected to be celebrated by political leaders. The national holiday is aimed at honouring the culture and diversity of SA.

