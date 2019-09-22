Politics By-election losses vex DA leaders Party unable to curb voter exodus since election in May when it failed to grow its support nationally for the first time since its formation BL PREMIUM

The DA’s federal executive is “deeply concerned” over a series of devastating by-election results that show the party is continuing to bleed voters to the Freedom Front Plus, and losing wards to the ANC.

The DA has been unable to curb further losses in by-elections since the 2019 general election in May when it failed to grow its support nationally for the first time since its formation.