By-election losses vex DA leaders
Party unable to curb voter exodus since election in May when it failed to grow its support nationally for the first time since its formation
22 September 2019 - 17:51
The DA’s federal executive is “deeply concerned” over a series of devastating by-election results that show the party is continuing to bleed voters to the Freedom Front Plus, and losing wards to the ANC.
The DA has been unable to curb further losses in by-elections since the 2019 general election in May when it failed to grow its support nationally for the first time since its formation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.