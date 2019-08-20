State capture inquiry
Jeff Radebe named in Zuma-era plot to oust Mxolisi Nxasana
Former justice minister wanted him out at national director of public prosecutions as he had promised the position to Nomgcobo Jiba, state capture inquiry hears
20 August 2019 - 05:04
Former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe was on Monday fingered in the government’s push to force Mxolisi Nxasana out of the national director of public prosecutions office in 2014.
Radebe, who was justice minister at the time, is also said to have rubbished warnings from Nxasana of a campaign within the National Prosecuting Authority to have him ousted, dismissing it as a “figment of [his] imagination”.
