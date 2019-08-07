Zille and Mkhwebane set to slug it out over colonialism tweets ruling
Court case will be important in defining how the right to freedom of expression protects political leaders from sharing contentious views
07 August 2019 - 05:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will in September square off in court with former Western Cape premier Helen Zille over her controversial colonialism tweets, which Mkhwebane insists were “likely to cause racial tension, divisions and violence in SA”.
Zille maintains the comments are protected by her constitutional right to freedom of expression.
