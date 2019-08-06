Politics

Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela

06 August 2019 - 15:11
A family photo of Wilhelm being fed by his grandfather. Picture: COURTESY OF WILHELM VERWOERD
Please join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, inter generational trauma and transformation(@Mesh Club).

Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review appears every four weeks in Business Day, and is followed by a public discussion.

Event details

Venue: Mesh Club, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196
Date: Wednesday, August 14 2019
Time: 6pm for 6:30pm Wednesday
RSVP: email thabilem@tisoblackstar.co.za 

MARK GEVISSER: The moral struggles imparted by Verwoerd

Verwoerd's legacy had a life-changing impact on the moral convictions of his grandson and the two men who wanted him dead
Life
1 week ago

