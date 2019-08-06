Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela
Attend the second Business Day Monthly Review on August 14 2019 in Johannesburg
06 August 2019 - 15:11
Please join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, inter generational trauma and transformation(@Mesh Club).
Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review appears every four weeks in Business Day, and is followed by a public discussion.
Event details
Venue: Mesh Club, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196
Date: Wednesday, August 14 2019
Time: 6pm for 6:30pm Wednesday
RSVP: email thabilem@tisoblackstar.co.za