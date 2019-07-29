POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane is match of the week

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal battle with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane gets under way this week.

The high court in Pretoria will on Tuesday hear Ramaphosa’s urgent application to have implementation of remedial action in Mkhwebane’s report on Bosasa suspended pending a judicial review.

Mkhwebane has found Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament when he was asked about a R500,000 donation he received from Gavin Watson, CEO of the corruption-accused Bosasa.

She also found the president was in breach the executive ethics code by failing to disclose the donations. She found there was merit to the suspicions of money laundering over the payment from Bosasa and referred this to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further investigation.

Ramaphosa is asking the court to have the report reviewed and set aside.

This comes as public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan awaits judgment in his urgent application to have implementation of Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him in her report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit interdicted.