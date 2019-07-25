DA loses ward to ANC in Johannesburg and continues bleeding support to FF+

The DA, which lost considerable support in the 2019 general election, was on Thursday given a reminder of the challenges it faces ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

Of the four by-elections held in the country’s biggest metro, Johannesburg, the DA retained three and lost one to the ANC. The party also continued losing voters to the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). The party still hopes to win the metro outright in 2021 but did not break significantly from the trends seen in the general elections, in which the party lost support in Gauteng.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey labelled the loss of ward 109, which includes Wendywood, Marlboro Gardens and parts of Alexandra, as “regrettable”.

“We fought a tough campaign but recognise that we have much work ahead of us to turn things around in the metro and the ward. However, we are encouraged that we retained three wards despite challenging circumstances, which we work to address in all that we do,” Moodey said.

Tangible loss

Losing the ward to the ANC, which is already the biggest party in the Johannesburg metro, is the most tangible loss the DA suffered because it takes it down a seat in the council.

The Johannesburg council, which has 270 seats in total, is a hung council in which no party succeeded in getting enough votes to govern the municipality outright in the 2016 local government elections. A party needs 136 seats to win outright.

The DA formed a coalition with the FF+, the UDM, Cope and the IFP and elected Herman Mashaba as mayor with additional votes from the EFF. The EFF has since said it would no longer vote with the DA.

After the by-election the DA has 103 seats, down from 104, while the ANC has crept up from 121 seats to 122 after it won back the ward it had lost to the DA in 2016.