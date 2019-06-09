POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: International Labour Organisation conference takes centre stage

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead SA’s delegation to the 12-day International Labour Organisation (ILO) annual conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday.

The meeting, themed “Building a better future with decent work” ends on June 21. It will the 108th session of the International Labour Conference.

Ramaphosa and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven were appointed as the co-chairs of the ILO’s Global Commission on the Future of Work on May 10 2018. At the time of their appointment, the two leaders were mandated to seek recommendations on changes in the global economy as a result of technological advancement, demography, globalisation and climate change and how that affects workers, nature and the future of work.

The presidency said Ramaphosa is expected to address the high-level sitting of the conference where the outcomes of the commission will be presented to invited heads of state, among others.

The annual conference follows the jobs summit that SA hosted in 2018, in which social partners pledged to work together in addressing challenges stifling economic growth and job creation. The much-touted national minimum wage came into law on January 1 2019 as means to “bridge the inequality gap”.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the whips in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will take place on Tuesday, followed by the first meeting of the NCOP rules committee chaired by the council’s chair, Amos Masondo.

On Thursday, the NCOP programme committee, also chaired by Masondo, will meet to determine the programme of the House and committees.

The state capture commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will continue on Monday. It will continue to hear the testimony of Shiwa Mazibuko, head of the financial surveillance department at the Reserve Bank.

Mazibuko has reportedly told the commission how a Gupta-linked company, Homix, was summoned by the Bank to explain suspicious activity in its accounts. Mazibuko said the company had conducted a number of suspicious cross-border transactions via its Mercantile Bank account, leading to the forfeiture to the central bank of more than R14m in December 2016.

He stated Homix never came forward and it was curious that the firm never challenged the forfeiture.

The commission will also hear testimony from former Transnet group chief information officer Makano Mosidi.

It said its legal team is in the process of identifying and consulting with other witnesses, who will be called to appear before the commission over the next few weeks.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za