Newly inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced his provincial cabinet on Monday, and it was not without a few surprises.

About 200 guests‚ including former president Jacob Zuma‚ controversial eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and police minister Bheki Cele‚ attended Zikalala’s inauguration in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The event‚ which was downsized to save costs‚ took place at the premier’s Parkside residence, instead of being the usual grand affair at the Royal Showgrounds.

Zuma did not attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria on Saturday‚ claiming he was too busy with his legal battles.

Zikalala’s cabinet includes Bongi Sithole-Moloi as MEC for agriculture and rural development, Hlengiwe Mavimbela as head of the arts and culture‚ sports and recreation department, and Sipho Hlomuka as the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Mxolisi Kaunda was retained as the MEC for transport‚ community safety and liaison while the ANC Youth League leader Kwazi Mshengu got the education portfolio. Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu heads the crucial health portfolio in place of Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. The former education MEC Peggy Nkonyeni‚ who resigned from her post in 2016‚ makes a comeback as the public works MEC.