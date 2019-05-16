Unsuccessful ministers reveal their retirement plans

“I’m still the president of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association so I will play an oversight role of the people who are deployed in the government to ensure that the welfare of military veterans is dealt with,” said Maphatsoe, who was a staunch defender and supporter of Zuma.

In 2018, Mapisa-Nqakula stripped Maphatsoe of his delegate powers as the political head of the military veterans department, charging that the department had become too politicised under his watch.

Speaking to Business Day on Thursday, Maphatsoe thanked the ANC for having deployed him to the government. He said he would use his expertise and skills learnt “outside government”.

Trade & industry’s Rob Davies refused to comment on his future plans. Masutha was bidding his goodbyes to his colleagues, according to his spokesperson Max Mpunzana. He said Masutha would engage the media in the next few days about his plans .

On Wednesday, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng received the lists of successful candidates to parliament and provincial legislatures. He said the first sitting of the National Assembly would be on May 22, where he would help MPs take their oaths and affirmations of office, followed by the election of the president.

