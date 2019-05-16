EFF wants its own mayor to run Tshwane, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is in negotiations with the DA to formally partner in governing the Tshwane and Johannesburg municipalities.

Addressing a media conference at the party’s head office in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malema said his party wanted to take over the Tshwane mayorship.

The party would also join the government in the city of Johannesburg as members of the mayoral committee (MMC), he said.

“This is a power-sharing … we have already started talking to the DA. We are sharing power in Joburg, we are sharing power in Tshwane,” said Malema.

The EFF would not call for a motion of no confidence in current mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, from the DA, but would like to take over in a manner that wasnot chaotic, he said.

“We are talking and we are not seeing any hostilities about a possibility of power sharing. We will have a mayor in Tshwane, the DA will have MMCs in Tshwane. They will have a mayor in Joburg, we will have MMCs in Joburg,” said Malema.

“I am reluctant to remove the mayor of Joburg [Herman Mashaba]. You know why? Those ANC people hate Mashaba and I am very happy ... anyone that traumatises the ANC is my hero,” he said.

Malema could not say who his party would deploy as mayor in Tshwane, but it would be an EFF leader based in that municipality, he said.

