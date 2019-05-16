Politics

EFF wants its own mayor to run Tshwane, says Malema

DA and his party are also discussing power sharing in Johannesburg

16 May 2019 - 17:38 Aphiwe Deklerk
Julius Malema. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Julius Malema. Picture: ALON SKUY​

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is in negotiations with the DA to formally partner in governing the Tshwane and Johannesburg municipalities.

Addressing a media conference at the party’s head office in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malema said his party wanted to take over the Tshwane mayorship.

The party would also join the government in the city of Johannesburg as members of the mayoral committee (MMC), he said.

“This is a power-sharing … we have already started talking to the DA. We are sharing power in Joburg, we are sharing power in Tshwane,” said Malema.

The EFF would not call for a motion of no confidence in current mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, from the DA, but would like to take over in a manner that wasnot chaotic, he said.

“We are talking and we are not seeing any hostilities about a possibility of power sharing. We will have a mayor in Tshwane, the DA will have MMCs in Tshwane. They will have a mayor in Joburg, we will have MMCs in Joburg,” said Malema.

“I am reluctant to remove the mayor of Joburg [Herman Mashaba]. You know why? Those ANC people hate Mashaba and I am very happy ... anyone that traumatises the ANC is my hero,” he said.

Malema could not say who his party would deploy as mayor in Tshwane, but it would be an EFF leader based in that municipality, he said.

deklerka@businesslive.co.za

EFF’s nepotism claims against Trevor Manuel not true, says lawyer

The EFF cannot use defences usually relied on in defamation cases because it lied, the minister’s counsel argues
National
2 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Will parties draw the correct lessons from the election?

From DA disaster to ANC abatement, the 2019 polls put the spotlight on weak areas
Opinion
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: What the EFF’s big gain says about SA’s future

Young party almost doubles its support nationally and must now build on this success ahead of the 2021 local government election
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA

Opinion

CAROL PATON: ANC-EFF relationship is worth watching

Opinion / Columnists

NEWS ANALYSIS: What by-elections can and cannot tell us about general election ...

National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is it a case of the pot calling the kettle populist?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.