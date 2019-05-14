ANC Women’s League lobbies for female premier in North West

The ANC Women’s League in North West is pushing for Pinky Moloi, Susana Dantjie or Meokgo Matuba to replace Job Mokgoro as premier of the platinum-mining province.

Moloi is former mayor of Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality while Dantjie was speaker of the North West provincial legislature during the most recent administration. League national secretary-general Matuba is also being touted for the top job.

Following its special NEC meeting, the ANC announced on Monday night the names of seven premier candidates for the eight provinces it retained in the general elections held on May 8.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party will make a decision on the North West premier in due course. Of the seven candidates named by the party, only two, league deputy president Sisi Ntombela for the Free State and Refilwe Mtsweni for Mpumalanga, are women.

The league criticised the party on Tuesday for not adhering to its promise to appoint women to half the premiership posts and is lobbying for a third female candidate.

League provincial secretary Bridgette Seakamo told Business Day that it had settled on the three names after analysing the political dynamics in the province, which was placed under administration in 2018.

She described the three leaders as unifiers and “strong women” who are prepared to do the hard work, and said that if one of them was appointed it would speak to the contentious issue of gender balance.

The provincial league will engage with the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), the highest party decision-making body between conferences, about its preferences, although it is willing to accept any candidate the NEC chooses, Seakamo said.

SA Communist Party provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha said Mokgoro should continue as premier because he is a good administrator, and lashed out at what he termed those using gender for factional purposes.