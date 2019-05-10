Politics

News Leader

WATCH: What the election votes tell us about where SA is going

10 May 2019 - 08:18
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
The picture emerging as votes are counted shows that ANC remains in the lead, followed by the DA and the EFF.

Trade Collective political economist Lebohang Pheko joined Business Day TV to share her analysis of the election results.

On the business front, Business Leadership SA Bonang Mohale says that no matter who wins the election, inclusive growth is what business is after.

