We hope for a victory, Solly Msimanga says, but there are options

The DA's Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, says the party is looking for an outright win in the province in Wednesday’s election.

But if they do not win overwhelmingly, he said other options would be considered by his party, including securing enough votes that would give them the “edge to dictate terms of the coalition government”, or to remain a formidable opposition party.

“All these options are being considered,” said Msimanga, while queuing to cast his vote at Capital Park Primary School in Tshwane.

“What we are hoping for is victory, obviously. But the truth of the matter is that there are other possibilities that are there. Votes are unpredictable.”

A recent poll by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) found that Gauteng was set to be hung, barring a last-minute surge from the ANC. On a turnout model of 71.1%, the ANC in Gauteng would get 41% and the DA 33%.

Msimanga, the former mayor of Tshwane, said while they had planned for the three different scenarios, they were hopeful that the residents of Gauteng would come out and vote for “change that they have so longed for”.

His administration, he said, would also put a plan in place to make policing more effective. He said it was shocking to hear people saying they had opened cases, not because they hoped the police would solve their issues, but because they wanted to get a case number to claim from insurance companies.

“We are going to put an end to that,” said Msimanga.

Tshwane University of Technology civil engineering student Njabulo Yende, who was also queuing to cast his vote at Capital Park Primary School, said he hoped his vote would bring better job opportunities and internships for students.

He also hoped for a decrease in corruption in the government, saying: “These political parties must fulfil all their election promises when they get into power.”

Another voter, Victor Baia, who was queuing with his family, said he would vote for the DA in order to make a difference.

He said the governing ANC would only get his vote if it were to bring back the death penalty.

“Many countries in the world have the death penalty. We could all live peacefully in this rainbow nation if we could bring back the death penalty.”

