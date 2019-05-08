A solid ANC win will be a boost for investors, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa was speaking after casting his vote in Chiawelo, Soweto, where he grew up. He was accompanied by Gauteng ANC chair David Makhura, who voted earlier in the morning in Centurion.

This is a crucial election for the ANC, which is trying to increase its support after almost a decade of electoral decline.

The party is confident that it will reach the 60% mark. If it does not, Ramaphosa will be the first president to govern with less than 60% support.

The ANC is also fighting to hold on to Gauteng, where the DA is hoping to push the party below 50%.

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he was confident of a victory for the ANC.

He compared the 2019 election to that of 1994.

“They [the people] can see with their votes they are heralding a new dawn, a period of renewal, and its also a period of hope.

“This is a vote that reminds us of 1994 because in 1994 our people were just as excited as this because they were heralding in a new period, a new future for our country, and today this is what I am also picking up,” he said.

“So this for me is like a rocket booster for democracy and we are going to build a great country because we will be doing so standing on the shoulders of our people.”

Ramaphosa received a warm welcome in Soweto. Shortly after he voted it began to rain in Soweto. The weather could have an effect on turnout, especially in townships.

