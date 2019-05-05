The EFF is the future, Malema says at final party rally

Malema said he was shocked to see elderly people at EFF events because in the past they did not attend rallies.

“Today they come to EFF events because they know EFF is the future of their children. The EFF gogos know that Mandela is no more, he is resting in Qunu peacefully. They know Mandela handed the baton to a younger generation and that younger generation is in the EFF.”

Malema said his party was not chasing white people into the sea, but was fighting for equality.

“We are fighting against white privilege and white arrogance. We are fighting to sit at the dinner table with white people.”

He stressed that it was no longer viable for whites to continue eating alone. “No one is going to eat in SA until all of us sit at one dinner table,” said Malema.

“In the past 25 years you have been eating alone. It’s enough. No one is going to exclude us here. We are not calling for the killing of whites, (but) it’s dangerous to continue sitting alone, the dinner table may be destroyed.”

On the contentious issue of land, Malema said no one brought land into the country and that those who disagreed with that sentiment should “get on the next flight”.

The beneficiaries of land needed to work it and debunk the narrative that blacks were lazy, said Malema, adding: “All the industries must be opened and must be owned by our people.”

Women, said Malema, would own more than 5% of the land under the EFF government because they were the majority in SA.

“Women are going to be in charge. Even here in EFF women are in charge. Women must lead us from the front,” he said. “They have always been better leaders. If you say you can’t be led by women, you are saying you can’t be led by Winnie Mandela.”

He urged supporters to vote for the EFF on Wednesday, warning that not casting a vote on the day would only serve the ANC. He said the townships of Gauteng would vote overwhelmingly for the EFF in order to restore the dignity of Africans.

“These people failed to restore dignity of African children. On 8th May it’s not voting day, it’s economic freedom day. We must go and get our economic freedom.”

As he neared the end of his address, Malema trained his sights on former president Jacob Zuma and his successor Ramaphosa, describing them as tsotsis who should be locked up in prison.

“That’s where they deserve to be. Ramaphosa is finished, he doesn’t deserve to be in the Union Buildings.”

Malema noted that both leaders were old and should either go to an old-age home or “straight to jail”.

“Send us,” he urged the crowd, “to go and represent you. Let’s stop the tsotsis who have not given you water, electricity and jobs for the past 25 years. We must bring that nonsense to an end on the 8th of May.”

