POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Wednesday’s poll results

SA is gearing up for hotly contested national elections on Wednesday, and political parties are crisscrossing the country making last-ditch appeals to voters ahead of the crucial polls.

The counting of ballots is scheduled to start at 9pm, when voting stations close on Wednesday. The tallying will take place over the next few days, and final results are expected to be announced on May 11.

According to a recent opinion poll by research firm Ipsos, the ANC is on course to win its sixth straight national election, likely securing 61% of the vote based on a 71% voter turnout. This is despite damning bribery and corruption claims against government and ANC officials that have come up at the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture.

The poll of 3,600 adults, who were interviewed face to face between March 22 and April 17, suggests that the DA would get 19%, with the EFF coming in at third securing 11% of the vote. No other party polled more than 2% support.

However, some political commentators and pollsters have suggested that the elections will bring about the possibility of coalitions at provincial level, with Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, and the Western Cape set to be key battlegrounds.

But coalitions have proved problematic in recent times. Following the municipal elections in 2016, several political parties joined forces to elect DA mayors in hung municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. The collapse of the DA-led coalition rule in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018 illustrated the fragility attached to such coalitions.