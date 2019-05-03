Politics

WATCH: The science behind election polls

Zaid Kimmie from the Foundation for Human Rights speaks to Business Day TV about the science behind polling

03 May 2019 - 14:01 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The dominant election polls run by Ipsos and the SA Institute for Race Relations (IRR) both signal a drop in support for the ANC and DA when the votes are counted after next week's election.

The IRR has put specific focus on coalition governments being the order of the day while Ipsos suggests that the ANC will remain in power.

Zaid Kimmie, from the Foundation for Human Rights, talks to Business Day TV about the science behind polling

Zaid Kimmie from the Foundation for Human Rights speaks to Business Day TV about the science behind polling.

Or listen to the full audio:

ANC poll suggests it will take Gauteng

However, the Institute of Race Relations’ poll is less forgiving
WATCH: What the data is telling us about the general election

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the biggest stories of the week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
PETER BRUCE: Shock poll points to coalitionville

Numbers show that ANC is quite likely to have to enter into partnerships with either the DA or EFF. Brace yourselves...
TONY LEON: More votes for ANC equals more corruption

Changing the status quo of deeply entrenched graft starts at the ballot box
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Robustness of private sector lures policymakers into complacency over Eskom

Energy experts have publicly laid bare the lack of wider energy policy coherence yet no action has been taken
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.