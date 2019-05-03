WATCH: The science behind election polls

The dominant election polls run by Ipsos and the SA Institute for Race Relations (IRR) both signal a drop in support for the ANC and DA when the votes are counted after next week's election.

The IRR has put specific focus on coalition governments being the order of the day while Ipsos suggests that the ANC will remain in power.

Zaid Kimmie, from the Foundation for Human Rights, talks to Business Day TV about the science behind polling